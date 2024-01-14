Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,902 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,777 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. 5,477,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,188. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.