Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,526. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,206,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,206,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $794,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,680,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,220 shares of company stock valued at $64,234,827. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

