Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UTF opened at $22.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.