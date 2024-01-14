Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of UTF opened at $22.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.