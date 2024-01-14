Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PTA opened at $18.56 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $328,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

