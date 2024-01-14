Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PTA opened at $18.56 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
