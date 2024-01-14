Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.19. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

Colabor Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$120.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.50 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1082056 EPS for the current year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

