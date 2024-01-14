Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,315 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $80.91. 5,562,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,419. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

