Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CMC opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.