Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.19

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $688.02 million and approximately $28.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,910.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00166488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.00591576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00064694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00366867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00201921 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,960,924,369 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,436,884 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,960,847,924.3 with 3,648,347,915.13 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18515451 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $25,082,776.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

