Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.91 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in InMode by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 1.0% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $20.78 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

