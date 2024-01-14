Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.