Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,865 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

