Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

