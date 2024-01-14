Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.05

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $168.05 and traded as high as $176.15. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $173.96, with a volume of 3,722,104 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

