Contrasting Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 27.18 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A BHP Group $53.82 billion 2.98 $12.92 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 0 6 3 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pure Energy Minerals and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BHP Group has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.51%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -64.27% -0.98% -0.97% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BHP Group beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

