Contrasting Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 19.04% 135.34% 17.39% DoubleDown Interactive -39.56% 14.18% 12.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 9 6 0 2.40 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verisk Analytics and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $247.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.50 billion 13.75 $953.90 million $3.40 69.64 DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million N/A -$233.98 million ($2.41) -3.77

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats DoubleDown Interactive on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields. It focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty insurance customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

