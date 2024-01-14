Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,454 Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

BATS:NUEM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. 34,034 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

