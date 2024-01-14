Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 66,690 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 288,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUMG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $41.36. 31,315 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $392.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

