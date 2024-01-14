Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $387,000.

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.09. 43,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

