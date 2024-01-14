Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. GSK accounts for 0.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in GSK by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in GSK by 28.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

