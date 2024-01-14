Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,475 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $20,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.57. 3,672,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,700. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

