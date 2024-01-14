Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 632,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,700. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

