Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at UBS Group

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after buying an additional 22,766,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after buying an additional 2,677,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,022,000 after buying an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $115,410,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,680,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

