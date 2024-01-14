CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $283.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,229. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $290.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,721.71, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.55.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,927 shares of company stock valued at $69,942,473. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

