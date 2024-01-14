Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.44.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

