Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 130.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.