CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

