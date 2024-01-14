Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.35. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 100,124 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 26.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 149,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 240.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 53,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Further Reading

