Decentralized Social Price Reaches $40.59 on Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $427.46 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $40.59 or 0.00094476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

