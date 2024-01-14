DEI Trading Down 3.9% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. DEI has a total market cap of $147.85 million and approximately $13.14 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00166488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

