Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital World Investors grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

