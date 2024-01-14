Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-6% yr/yr to ~$12.20-12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Amundi grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

