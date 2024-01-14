Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

LKQ Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.04 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

