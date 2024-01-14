Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,636.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $243,883.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,565. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,730.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

