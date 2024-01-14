Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.48.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

