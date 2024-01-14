Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered American Express from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.21.

American Express stock opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

