Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,749,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Read Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.