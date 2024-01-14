dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.38 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.38 million and $526.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00166488 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,235,672 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97154644 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,074.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.