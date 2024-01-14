Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.05

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $37.00. Digimarc shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 91,673 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digimarc

Digimarc Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 145.90%.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digimarc by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.