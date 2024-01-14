Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (DDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 1st

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance
NYSE DDT opened at 25.89 on Friday. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a fifty-two week low of 25.00 and a fifty-two week high of 26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.74.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.