Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (DDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 1st

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

NYSE DDT opened at 25.89 on Friday. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a fifty-two week low of 25.00 and a fifty-two week high of 26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.