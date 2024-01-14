Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.24.

DFS opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

