DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Update

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,162.0 days.
DocMorris Price Performance
DocMorris stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. DocMorris has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.
About DocMorris
