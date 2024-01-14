DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Update

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,162.0 days.

DocMorris Price Performance

DocMorris stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. DocMorris has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

About DocMorris

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products, as well as medicines management services.

