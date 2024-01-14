Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $5.12. Duluth shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 20,740 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duluth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Duluth Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 329,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 157,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

