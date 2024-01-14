E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at UBS Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETWO. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

E2open Parent stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.99.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

