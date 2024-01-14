Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

