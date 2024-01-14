Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 62,713 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,713 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

