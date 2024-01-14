Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,186 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,808,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $70.18 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

