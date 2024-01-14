Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,472,000 after purchasing an additional 362,405 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.6 %

EQNR opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.