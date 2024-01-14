Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEV shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 15,528,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

