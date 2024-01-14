Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LLY traded up $7.20 on Friday, reaching $642.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $644.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,940 shares of company stock worth $39,100,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.