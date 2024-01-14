Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.55. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 1,738 shares traded.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ellomay Capital by 20,486.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

